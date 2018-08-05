 

Crusaders to celebrate back-to-back Super Rugby success with fans in victory parade

The Crusaders are set to celebrate their back-to-back Super Rugby title success with a victory parade in the city centre in Christchurch at 12pm today.

The Crusaders defeated the Lions 37-18 at AMI Stadium on Saturday night, handing the visitors their third consecutive loss in a Super Rugby final.

Fans will get an opportunity to meet their heroes before they walk across the Bridge of Remembrance by Cambridge Terrace for a victory celebration hosted by the Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Tamanivalu says the team environment and ‘brotherhood’ made him feel at home with the Crusaders. Source: 1 NEWS

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock and coach Scott Robertson will address the crowd before the team heads out of the central city at 1pm.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the win is testament to the Crusaders' determination to be a champion team and highlights their commitment to their supporters.

"It is also fitting that this title victory was won in front of a home crowd, especially as we farewell Crusaders Chief Executive Hamish Riach," said Ms Dalziel.

The Crusaders skipper praised Scott Robertson, coaching staff and players for their work in securing back-to-back Super Rugby titles. Source: 1 NEWS

"Our team has done us proud."

Following the parade the Super Rugby trophy will be on display at the BNZ Centre until 4pm this afternoon.

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season. Source: 1 NEWS
Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga spoke about his role at the helm of the Super Rugby champions, following their second straight title win over the Lions last night. 

Mo'unga, 24, has emerged as Super Rugby's form player this season and was a key figure in the Crusaders' remarkable run to a second straight title.

Speaking to media last night, Mo'unga spoke of learning to own his role as the side's chief creative threat.

"I guess it's just standards, having real pride in my performance every week," he said.

"I know how much it impacts on the team's performance too.

"(There's) real respect in the preparation that I have, and real confidence in my ability to do what I need to do."

The first-five was man of the match in the Crusaders' final win last night. Source: 1 NEWS
