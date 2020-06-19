TODAY |

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa with 'significant' toe injury

Source:  1 NEWS

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season with a “significant” toe injury suffered in the team’s internal game.

Scott Barrett. Source: Photosport

The Super Rugby club confirmed the news in a Facebook post after Barrett suffered the injury in the game on Saturday June 13.

Barrett will remain with the team as he recovers.

Hooker Codie Taylor captained the team in their opening win over the Hurricanes last weekend.

The Crusaders travel to the Waikato this Sunday to face the Chiefs.

