Crusaders bring in familiar face as first female fitness coach

Lockdown's provided one Canterbury woman with the opportunity to build on her online fitness coaching career.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the past 12 years, Hannah Romano's been training clients online through recorded and scheduled workouts.

"It's amazing, I have clients in NZ and all around the world, and it's easy. You just need a device, you push play and I am there," Romano told 1 NEWS.

During lockdown, she was called upon by the Crusaders to put the team through their paces.

Already having a longstanding fitness background, with degrees, diplomas and certificates to prove it, Romano jumped at the opportunity.

"It's really no different to what I do, just a lot of men moving faster and a lot quicker than my usual clientele, but it pushes them and me to work a little harder too," she said.

It also means coaching her husband, Crusaders veteran and former All Black Luke Romano. He admits the workouts aren't easy.

"Those sort of workouts have never been my forte," he tells 1 NEWS.

"I'm a big kid who's lifted a lot of weights in my career due to my position."

The Crusaders have had females assisting with pre-season training's before, although Hannah Romano's the first in this role.

Supportive husband Luke said, "If you're the right person for the job, you should get the job."

Whilst it's an achievement to be proud of, Hannah Romano hopes it can inspire and motivate change in everyday New Zealanders to be the fittest version of themselves.