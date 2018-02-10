Crusaders boosted by nine All Blacks for Chiefs clash

Coach Scott Robertson has named a strong squad for the Crusaders opening Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday.

Led by captain Sam Whitelock and vice-captains Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty, the team will include nine All Blacks with 281 Test caps among them.

There are just two changes from the side that lost their final pre-season match 42-26 against the Highlanders in Waimumu last week.

Luke Romano joins the starting line-up, and will lead the defending champions onto the field in his 100th match for the Crusaders, while Scott Barrett will provide locking cover on the bench.

In the backs, George Bridge will start on the left wing, having spent some time at fullback during the pre-season.

Billy Harmon is set to earn his first Super Rugby cap on Saturday night, with the 23-year-old loose forward taking a spot on the bench.

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd, Peter Samu, Sam Whitelock (captain), Luke Romano, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett.