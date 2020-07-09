Crusaders bench Will Jordan for top-of-the-table clash with Blues

Outstanding outside back Will Jordan appears to have fallen victim to the Crusaders' wealth of talent after he was benched for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with the Blues in Christchurch.

Will Jordan scores against the Highlanders Source: Photosport

After four tries in his last two games, against both the Highlanders and the Chiefs, the 22-year-old finds himself on the bench, with the All Blacks' trio of David Havili, Sevu Reece and George Bridge making up the back three.

Jordan leads Super Rugby Aotearoa in tries scored (four), clean breaks (nine), defenders beaten (22) and metres gained (336).

Elsewhere, Bryn Hall will start against his former side after replacing Mitchell Drummond at halfback

Tom Sanders has been given the nod to start on the blindside of the scrum, following injuries to both Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace.

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.