Crusaders begin Super Rugby title defence with convincing win over Waratahs

Relive 1 NEWS' live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby encounter between the Crusaders and the Waratahs at Trafalgar Park, Nelson.

8:46pm: FULLTIME - Crusaders 43 Waratahs 25

The siren's gone, but the Waratahs want one last lineout to try and deny the Crusaders a bonus point.

They can't hang onto the ball though as Jordan threatens to run away and score - but his offload goes to ground, that'll be that.

8:44pm: 79 mins - Crusaders 43 Waratahs 25

TRY!!! The Waratahs score against the run of play. A short ball to Newsome sees the winger run through unopposed for a try.

Harrison converts from in front.

8:40pm: 75 mins - Crusaders 43 Waratahs 18

TRY!!! The Crusaders take the lineout. Taylor throws, Douglas takes at the back and finds Reece who slips. Hall pops the ball up to Romano and he crashes over to score!

Havili converts from in front.

Leicester Fainga'anuku against the Waratahs Source: Photosport

8:38pm: 74 mins - Crusaders 36 Waratahs 18

The Crusaders camped in the Waratahs half, they get through 10 phases before an attempted intercept is knocked on.

Crusaders' scrum, Douglas and Hall combine off the back and go to Reece on the right wing. He cuts back and is tackled. Crusaders advantage, Cameron kicks but the ball goes into touch, we go back for the penalty.

8:31pm: 68 mins - Crusaders 36 Waratahs 18

TRY!!! Too good from the Crusaders! A short kick off from the 22 from Codie Taylor sees the hooker run down the wing! He gets the ball away to Reece who has a run past the Waratahs' 10m line. From there, it's just pass and move until Jordan gets the ball with space in front of him. The winger runs in for his second.

Havili converts from relatively right in front.

8:25pm: 61 mins - Crusaders 29 Waratahs 18

TRY!!! Crusaders lineout, Taylor throws before Havili has a run from first-receiver. He slips right through, before trying to find Reece.

Reece is taken short of the line, but the Crusaders go wide, they get through a couple of phases before Bryn Hall hits Ennor with a short ball right on the tryline, and the Waratahs don't get near him. The Crusaders strike back straight away!

Havili looks to convert from the move that he started, this one from the left touchline, but pushes it right.

8:22pm: 59 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 18

TRY!!! The Waratahs strike again, and it's Nawaqanitawase again! This time the winger intercepts an effort from Douglas, and he's too quick for the chasing Will Jordan. He races away and grabs his second of the night.

Harrison's kick bounces off the post.

8:18pm: 55 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 13

TRY!!! Michael Hooper wins a penalty for the Waratahs, they'll surely take the lineout? They do. Harrison kicks to the corner.

Abel throws and the Crusaders look to defend the drive. Christie gives away a penalty for collapsing, we'll have another lineout.

Abel throws again, Simmons takes it. Now they go to the backs. Gordon throws a wide pass to Nawaqanitawase, who dives for the corner and grounds the ball! Referee awards the try! What a finish from the debutant!

Harrison with the kick, and he shapes it beautifully!

8:13pm: 49 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

Changes for the Crusaders, Romano replaces Barrett, Sevu Reece replaces Goodhue.

Who goes where in the backs? Looks like Havili to midfield, Jordan to fullback. Reece to the wing.

8:09pm: 47 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

Waratahs' scrum in the Crusaders half. Hunt runs but is smashed by Ennor and Christie turns it over! Cameron looks to clear, but straight to Beale!

Beale slips right up through the Crusaders, and finds Foketi outside him! The Waratahs are in here - surely! No they're not though!

Great cover defence from Havili and Jordan, but the Waratahs have really wasted that one!

8:05pm: 44 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

The Crusaders slowly surge towards the Waratahs' 22. Douglas does well to break the line, before his attempted offload to Cameron is dropped in the tackle. The Waratahs struggling to keep up with the Crusaders at the moment.

Waratahs scrum.

8:02pm: 41 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

We're back after the break. Codie Taylor is on for the Crusaders, while Richie Mo'unga is replaced by Brett Cameron, who kicks off.

7:50pm: HALFTIME: Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

Karmichael Hunt knocks on from a stolen lineout, so the Crusaders will have a scrum in the final moments of the first half.

Drummond feeds, but the ref blows for a free kick. The Crusaders take another scrum. Drummond feeds again.

They've got advantage, the Crusaders go wide to Jordan, before coming back infield. Dunshea knocks on, so we go back for advantage.

They Crusaders opt for the shot at goal to end the first half. Havili lines it up from right in front. Oh my, his easiest kick of the night, but he misses to end the first half.

7:43pm: 37 mins - Crusaders 24 Waratahs 6

TRY!!! The Crusaders turn it on again! Mo'unga kicks over the top, and Faingaanuku soars to take the ball.

He beats the tackle attempt, and there's no one in front of him! The winger runs in for his first Super Rugby try!

Havili again keeps the kicking duties. This one from the left touchline, and he stays perfect for the evening with another beauty!

7:40pm: 35 mins - Crusaders 17 Waratahs 6

Ennor and Jordan combine down the right wing under advantage, but we go back for an early tackle on Drummond.

Mo'unga clears into touch and the Crusaders will have a lineout. The throw from Makalio is shocking again!

Hunt loses the ball for the Waratahs and the Crusaders can attack again. Another penalty for not rolling away, and Drummond goes quickly! Sanders takes the ball upfield, but knocks on.

Beale clears into touch, Crusaders lineout.

7:36pm: 30 mins - Crusaders 17 Waratahs 6

The Waratahs show their attack now! Gordon and Harrison combine to break through the Crusaders' line, before Harrison sends Beale on his way to score! Or has he?

Oh no, the pass from Gordon to Harrison has been ruled forward. Tricky decision, Gordon's thrown it backwards, but his momentum took the ball forwards. No try the decision.

7:32pm: 27 mins - Crusaders 17 Waratahs 6

TRY!!! The Crusaders score out of nowhere! Faingaanuku somehow steals possession from Beale, and offloads to Drummond.

Drummond slips a pass up to Ennor, who just has too much pace for anyone in the Waratahs to get near. Ennor races away to score under the posts.

Havili belts the conversion through the uprights.

7:30pm: 25 mins - Crusaders 10 Waratahs 6

Crusaders lineout, but the throw is a shocker over the top by Makalio - and the Waratahs pounce! Harrison tries to run, but Faingaanuku smashes him.

Harrison loses the ball, but we go back for an offside against Sanders. Waratahs lineout.

7:27pm: 23 mins - Crusaders 10 Waraths 6

Faingaanuku knocks on to give the Waratahs a scrum. The Waratahs look to go wide to the left off the back through Newsome, before straightening the attack. Goodhue smashes Swinton, who knocks on.

7:24pm: 20 mins - Crusaders 10 Waratahs 6

Penalty! The Crusaders give away another penalty in front of the posts, and again Harrison makes no mistake with the boot to close the gap to four points.

7:21pm: 17 mins - Crusaders 10 Waratahs 3

TRY!!! Penalty against the Waratahs for not rolling away, Mo'unga clears into touch for a lineout on the five-metre line. Makalio thrwos and the Crusaders drive.

They go down the blind side to Barrett, who draws in his man before finding Jordan on the wing - he spins past Newsome and scores!

The Crusaders' first try of the season!

Havili keeps the kicking tee ahead of Mo'unga, just in from the right touchline, and he's nailed it!

7:18pm: 14 mins - Crusaders 3 Waratahs 3

Penalty! The Waratahs have advantage after Bower's offside. The Waratahs want the points now.

Will Harrison lines up his first shot of the night. He gets his first Super Rugby points with a perfect kick down the middle!

7:15pm: 10 mins - Crusaders 3 Waratahs 0

Penalty! Mo'unga kicks through the Waratahs' line, Beale grounds in goal to force a 22 restart. Harrison kicks deep to Havili who runs at the line.

Advantage Crusaders after a high tackle on Jager, just as the Waratahs nearly manage an intercept. Scott Barrett points to the posts and Havili takes kicking duties, Richie Mo'unga staying down injured.

Havili with the attempt then, and he's got it. Mo'unga back to his feet too.

7:11pm: 7 mins - Crusaders 0 Waratahs 0

Drummond feeds, before Goodhue kicks over the top, Ennor gets the bounce! The Crusaders into Waratahs territory now!

Ennor's offload back inside to Havili isn't clean, but the Crusaders kick deep to force a lineout for the Waratahs.

7:09pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 0 Waratahs 0

Waratahs lineout right on the five-metre line after a penalty against the Crusaders. Abel throws, and Simmons takes it. The Waratahs go for the linout drive before Gordon runs off the back.

They go wide to Beale, who finds Newsome inside him, but the Crusaders get across to cover. Swinton has the follow up, but knocks on. Crusaders' scrum.

7:06pm: 2 mins - Crusaders 0 Waratahs 0

Mo'unga takes the kick off and returns fire to Kurtley Beale. The Waratahs look to run but find touch. Crusaders lineout.

Drummond puts Will Jordan away down the right wing, he kicks over the top but doesn't get the bounce. Waratahs lineout.

7:05pm: KICKOFF - Crusaders 0 Waratahs 0

Here we go! Will Harrison kicks off and we're away in Nelson!

7:03pm

Scott Barrett leads the Crusaders out for the first time as captain, before Rob Simmons does the same for the Waratahs.

7:00pm

Nelson has turned on a stunner for Super Rugby - with the Crusaders beginning their 2020 campaign tonight!

Kick off around five minutes away.

PREVIEW

With three straight Super Rugby titles under their belts, the Crusaders tonight begin their attempt for a fourth consecutive crown.

Having waved goodbye to a wealth of All Blacks experience, with Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty and Owen Franks among those to leave New Zealand, a fresh-faced Crusaders side will take the field for their season opener.

Scott Barrett will captain the side, replacing Sam Whitelock - currently on sabbatical in Japan.

Coach Scott Robertson has named five All Blacks in his starting side, with five more on the bench. Meanwhile prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge have been left out of the side entirely due to All Blacks rest orders.

TEAMS

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. Leicester Faingaanuku, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Mitchell Drummond, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Tom Christie, 6. Tom Sanders, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 3. Oliver Jager, 2. Andrew Makalio, 1. George Bower.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Isi Tu'ungafasi, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Cullen Grace, 21. Bryn Hall, 22. Brett Cameron, 23. Sevu Reece.

Waratahs: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13. Lalakai Foketi, 12. Karmichael Hunt, 11. Alex Newsome, 10. Will Harrison, 9. Jake Gordon, 8. Jed Holloway, 7. Michael Hooper, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 5. Rob Simmons (c), 4. Tom Staniforth, 3. Tetera Faulkner, 2. Robbie Abel, 1. Tom Robertson.