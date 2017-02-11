Crusaders and Highlanders unbeaten on day one at Brisbane Tens

The Crusaders and Highlanders were unbeaten yesterday on a mixed day for New Zealand teams at the Brisbane Global Tens.

All players at the 14-team event had to combat sweltering heat which came close to 40 degrees, affecting playing standards and crowd numbers at the inaugural pre-season event.

New Zealand's five sides are missing many of their best players, with leading All Blacks mostly blocked because the tournament falls in their conditioning window.

It didn't prevent the Highlanders beating two of the more fancied teams, the Brumbies (14-7) and Hurricanes (13-8).

South Island neighbours the Crusaders thumped the Queensland Reds 28-0 after opening with a scratchy 12-7 defeat of Samoa.

The Super Rugby champion Hurricanes bounced back from their early setback to beat the Western Force 19-12, scoring three tries in the last six minutes after trailing 12-0.

The Blues were guilty of blowing a big lead themselves in going down 27-14 to Samoa after opening with a 17-17 draw against the Reds.