Crusaders and Chiefs enter voluntary self-isolation after PM's recommendation

Prompted by Prime Minister Jacinda Adern's advise to travellers today, all of the Chiefs and Crusaders players who recently returned from Australia are placing themselves into voluntary self-isolation.
The Chiefs said they will initiate four days of isolation, meaning the payers and staff will emerge on Sunday. The Crusaders, however, have not disclosed the duration of their self-imposed withdrawal from public contact.
Although the teams returned to NZ before the mandatory self-isolation deadline, the precautionary measure was taken after the Prime Minister recommended that anyone entering New Zealand from overseas should undertake a 14-day isolation period to help minimise the risk of transmitting the coronavirus.
The Crusaders posted a tweet earlier today advising fans of their decision.
The Chiefs and Crusaders now join the Highlanders, who have been in mandatory self-isolation since returning to NZ from Argentina on Tuesday.