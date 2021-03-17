TODAY |

Crusaders aiming to finish training early to watch today’s America's Cup action

Source:  1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Will Jordan admits he doesn't really know what's going on at a technical level but he’s happy to cheer Team NZ on. Source: 1 NEWS

The Crusaders are gearing up for a top-of-the-table clash with the Blues this weekend but if players get their way today, that won't stop them from taking a bit of a break to support someone else chasing a crown.

Team New Zealand enter today's America's Cup action in Auckland on match point after a remarkable comeback win over Luna Rossa yesterday but they were denied a chance to reclaim the Auld Mug due to wind conditions last night.

Today's racing is scheduled to start around 4:15pm when the Crusaders would normally be training but veteran Sam Whitelock said they might have a tactical breather around then.

"It depends on if we're time efficient out there," Whitelock said with a grin.

"But I'm sure the boys will get in there and watch. The boys have been loving watching it. We just need that one more win and we'll be happy people."

Fullback Will Jordan added he's one of those in the squad enjoying the action, even though he doesn't quite get what is going on some of the time.

"I don't know too much behind the techniques and tactics behind it - I just look to see what boat finishes in front of the other," Jordan said.

"But it's been awesome and Team New Zealand have had a couple of days and got their nose in front so hopefully the boys can get it done today."

Team NZ enter today's racing ahead 6-3 in the first-to-seven series while the Crusaders are top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa table with three wins in three matches so far, however they play the other undefeated club - the Blues - on Sunday in Auckland too.

 

Rugby
Crusaders
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:08
With victory within grasp for Team NZ, America’s Cup officials reveal location of today’s big race
2
Team NZ forced to wait another day for chance at America's Cup glory after racing postponed
3
Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth is next America's Cup Challenger of Record, 1 NEWS understands
4
Sailing's Comeback King: Jimmy Spithill's history with the Auld Mug and Team NZ
5
English rugby player gives bizarrely brilliant pre-match interview
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:37

Team New Zealand one win away from retaining the America's Cup
01:00

Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth is next America's Cup Challenger of Record, 1 NEWS understands

Team NZ forced to wait another day for chance at America's Cup glory after racing postponed
03:09

Second America's Cup race abandoned due to weather, leaving red-hot Team NZ stranded on match point