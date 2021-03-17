Crusaders aiming to finish training early to watch today’s America's Cup action

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders are gearing up for a top-of-the-table clash with the Blues this weekend but if players get their way today, that won't stop them from taking a bit of a break to support someone else chasing a crown.

Team New Zealand enter today's America's Cup action in Auckland on match point after a remarkable comeback win over Luna Rossa yesterday but they were denied a chance to reclaim the Auld Mug due to wind conditions last night.

Today's racing is scheduled to start around 4:15pm when the Crusaders would normally be training but veteran Sam Whitelock said they might have a tactical breather around then.

"It depends on if we're time efficient out there," Whitelock said with a grin.

"But I'm sure the boys will get in there and watch. The boys have been loving watching it. We just need that one more win and we'll be happy people."

Fullback Will Jordan added he's one of those in the squad enjoying the action, even though he doesn't quite get what is going on some of the time.

"I don't know too much behind the techniques and tactics behind it - I just look to see what boat finishes in front of the other," Jordan said.

"But it's been awesome and Team New Zealand have had a couple of days and got their nose in front so hopefully the boys can get it done today."