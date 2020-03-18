TODAY |

Cruden to play 100th Super Rugby match, Ta'avao returns for Chiefs against Crusaders

Source:  1 NEWS

Aaron Cruden will notch his 100th Super Rugby match, starting for the Chiefs as they search for their first win of Super Rugby Aotearoa, taking on the Crusaders in Hamilton on Sunday.

Chiefs Aaron Cruden, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 January 2020. Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old and 50-Test All Black starts in the number 10 jersey for coach Warren Gatland, having been benched in favour of Kaleb Trask in the Chiefs' recent matches.

Elsewhere, All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao is back in the Chiefs' ranks, having spent six months on the sideline with a torn quadricep. He'll start on the bench, looking for his first minutes since January.

Shaun Stevenson returns to the right wing, following Solomon Alaimalo's shoulder injury suffered while scoring in last weekend's loss to the Blues. That change means Sean Wainui switches flanks from right to left in his place.

In the forwards, lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi returns to the bench, having picked up a concussion in the Chiefs' loss to the Hurricanes, while Waikato loose forward Simon Parker is named to debut in the number 20 jersey.

The Chiefs host the Crusaders in their final home match of 2020 on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Alex Nankivell, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tupou Vaa'i, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Bradley Slater, 1. Reuben O'Neill.

Reserves: 16. Samison Taukei'aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Simon Parker, 21. Lisati Milo-Harris 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

Rugby
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
2
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
3
Fiji coach sets sights on Hoskins Sotutu, host of other Kiwi based stars
4
Jacinda Ardern says case of Warriors duo unable to return to NZ 'looking to be resolved'
5
'It's just the challenge' - Former All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams confirms NRL return
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Keith Quinn reflects on colourful life of 'minister of lurks and perks' Andy Haden
04:23

Andy Haden was 'significant All Black' who should be remembered for more than infamous lineout dive against Wales, Keith Quinn says

Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time

Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69