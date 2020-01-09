Cruden, McKenzie both start for Chiefs in showdown with Crusaders

Aaron Cruden and Damian McKenzie will both make their first starts of the new Super Rugby season, named to play in this weekend's local derby against the Crusaders in Hamilton.

Aaron Cruden and Damian McKenzie Source: Photosport

Cruden, 31, made his return to New Zealand from France against the Blues last week, coming off the bench to steer the Chiefs to a 37-29 victory.

Meanwhile McKenzie will make his anticipated return at fullback, his first match since a knee injury ended his 2019.

Anton Lienert-Brown is another All Black to be thrust into a starting role, having come off the bench against the Blues last week.

However, the Chiefs are also without All Blacks Angus Ta'avao, Luke Jacobson, Nathan Harris and Nepo Laulala, all on the injured list.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 8. Sam Cane, 7. Mitchell Karpik, 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tyler Ardron, 3. Atu Moli, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.