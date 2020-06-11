Cruden benched, All Blacks duo return as Chiefs named to face Highlanders

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland is backing Kaleb Trask at first-five, with the youngster named to start ahead of former All Black Aaron Cruden against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Kaleb Trask Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old plays just his fifth Super Rugby match, relegating Cruden to the bench.

Elsewhere, All Blacks duo Nepo Laulala and Luke Jacobson both start, while Lachlan Boshier, arguably the form player of 2020 before the Covid-19 shutdown, moves to openside flanker with Sam Cane ruled out.

Brad Weber captains the side in Cane's absence and leads a star-studded backline containing All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 6. Luke Jacobson, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 4. Mitchell Brown, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.