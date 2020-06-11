TODAY |

Cruden benched, All Blacks duo return as Chiefs named to face Highlanders

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland is backing Kaleb Trask at first-five, with the youngster named to start ahead of former All Black Aaron Cruden against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Kaleb Trask Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old plays just his fifth Super Rugby match, relegating Cruden to the bench.

Elsewhere, All Blacks duo Nepo Laulala and Luke Jacobson both start, while Lachlan Boshier, arguably the form player of 2020 before the Covid-19 shutdown, moves to openside flanker with Sam Cane ruled out.

Brad Weber captains the side in Cane's absence and leads a star-studded backline containing All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber (c), 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 6. Luke Jacobson, 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 4. Mitchell Brown, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Bradley Slater, 17. Ryan Coxon, 18. Ross Geldenhuys, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Dylan Nel, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Rugby
Chiefs
Highlanders
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:49
Reporter who Benji Marshall kissed tests negative for Covid-19
2
The kiss that could see Benji Marshall out of NRL contention
3
NRL commentator Phil Gould unloads on Warriors, saying club should be NRL’s strongest after 25 years
4
'Just an opinion' – Warren Gatland laughs off 'greatest ever coach' accolade
5
'Common sense has prevailed' - SBW supports toppling of English slave trader's statue
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Chiefs to don 'Women in Rugby' jersey in Super Rugby Aotearoa opener

'Common sense has prevailed' - SBW supports toppling of English slave trader's statue

English rugby players threaten strike over proposed pay cuts

Australian Super Rugby competition to kick off in early July