'Crucial that we give them respect' – All Blacks not getting carried away before facing Canada

With 10 days off until their next Rugby World Cup pool match, the All Blacks are relishing some time to recover after last night's victory over South Africa.

Having gotten their toughest Pool B match out of the way first up, the All Blacks are now all but guaranteed a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals, the 23-13 win means that Steve Hansen's side can somewhat take their foot off the gas for the rest of the group stage.

However, speaking to media this afternoon, hooker Dane Coles says that the All Blacks will continue to play to their maximum until the knockout phases, starting against Canada on October 2.

"It's key for us that we give them the respect they deserve, no matter who the team is," Coles began.

"Then it comes to us about being All Blacks, and preparing accordingly no matter who we play.

"If we can do that, give them respect and worry about us, and go out and represent ourselves and out country the right way, we shouldn't have a problem."

Coles also insisted that any minnow side even making it to the World Cup is enough reason to treat every match seriously.

"It's crucial that we give them respect. They're at a World Cup, and they deserve to be at a World Cup.

"If we go in with a 50/50 attitude, we won't have a proud performance.

"That's the way I look at it, I'm pretty sure the whole team will have the same motive.

"You might see some guys that didn't play last night given a chance. They'll want to make their mark as well. It's gonna create competition amongst the squad.

"No matter who we play, we'll give them respect, and we prepare the way that All Blacks should prepare."