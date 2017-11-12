Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named his first camp squad of the new season, with the South Island-based players to meet in Christchurch today.

Ryan Crotty Source: Photosport

Nineteen players have been named, with no new faces that haven't been part of the All Blacks before.

The likes of Crusaders stars Mitchell Drummond and Dillon Hunt have been included, after their introduction to the All Blacks on last year's end of year tour.

Kieran Read, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Richie Mo'unga and Israel Dagg have both been named, despite ongoing injury worries, while the likes of Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock will not attend, with 1 NEWS understanding that there are concussion fears over both players.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Lima Sopoaga and Seta Tamanivalu have not been included, with the duo to leave New Zealand for Europe at the end of the current season.