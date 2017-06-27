 

Criticism over 'devaluing the jersey' saw Warren Gatland leave players on the bench during Lions' draw with Hurricanes

Warren Gatland has defended his decision not to use his bench as the flagging British and Irish Lions clung on to draw 31-31 with the Hurricanes in their tour's final midweek match in Wellington.

Chris Boyd admitted that his side deserved to take the victory against the tourists.
A scrappy game burst to life in the second spell as the Super Rugby defending champions fought back from a 16-point halftime deficit, dominating the closing stages when they had a one-man advantage.

A yellow card shown to Irish lock Iain Henderson in the 65th minute was critical as the hosts ran in two rapid tries to level the scores.

While the Hurricanes benefited from their reserves over the closing stages, Gatland steadfastly refused to use any of the six players brought in midway through the tour, effectively as ballast.

All six stayed on the bench in last week's midweek defeat of the Chiefs and it was the same on Tuesday as Gatland introduced just Leigh Halfpenny and George Kruis - both original tour selections.

Gatland was widely criticised for tarnishing the Lions brand when he unveiled the additional players - four from Wales and two from Scotland - effectively to shield Test players from having to play midweek.

Iain Henderson was shown a yellow card for the dumping tackle in the 31-all draw with the Hurricanes.

He revealed coaching staff had bowed to criticism and decided the newcomers would only play in the event of injury.

"So much was made about devaluing the jersey that we made the decision we would just try and get through the game with as many of the 15 as we could," he said.

"I can understand people's views."

The Lions managed one win from their four midweek matches, with losses to the Blues and Highlanders also notable for sluggish finishes.

Gatland demanded physicality from any forwards with Test ambition and believes he got it from some, singling out locks Henderson and Courtney Lawes as standouts.

The pair are both possible additions to the team beaten 30-15 in the first Test for the second in Wellington on Saturday.

Lions Tour of NZ

Hurricanes

