Credit card and online ticket sales a roadblock for Manu Samoa fans wanting to attend Eden Park clash with All Blacks

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

New Zealand Rugby says it will try to make tickets easier to purchase following complaints from some Samoan supporters.

Many say without a credit card or access to the Internet, they are finding it hard to buy tickets to next month's test.
Manu Samoa will meet the All Blacks at Eden Park on June 16 in a double-header match with Tonga and Wales.

As with all All Blacks games, tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Supporters can purchase seats over the internet using a credit or debit card, but are those in Auckland are unable to use cash unless they visit a Ticketmaster outlet in the central city.

"The roadblock is not many people have credit cards to go online and use," said the Labour MP for Mangere, Aupito William Sio.

"Many of these families are cash families, that’s what they use. So they won’t be able to access those tickets if the rugby union is going to rely on internet and online."

He said others disliked using websites to buy tickets, especially older people who were not fluent in English.

The point was echoed by the Samoa Consul-General Faolotoi Reupena Pogi, who said Samoan supporters were coming to the consulate in Mangere to buy tickets.

"It would have been much better if tickets were available here, to save a lot of hassle for the people."

Junior Batane arrived at a team promotion at the consulate today with $500 in cash that he wanted to use to buy tickets.

"We don’t know how to use the visa card or credit card you know."

New Zealand Rugby’s Nigel Cass says the organisation became aware of community concerns in the past few days, and is adapting its sales strategy in response.

"Next Saturday we're setting up a pop-up Ticketmaster stall at the Otara markets. If there's other good ideas that we can use to get fans access to tickets we'll certainly look at that."

He says just under 20,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

Many say without a credit card or access to the Internet, they are finding it hard to buy tickets to next month's test.

