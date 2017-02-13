 

Cracking finish helps France ease past Scotland in Six Nations clash

France needed two late penalties from flyhalf Camille Lopez to beat Scotland 22-16 in a hard-fought Six Nations match this morning, after the Scots had clawed back to draw level heading into the last 10 minutes.

The 22-16 defeat ended Scotland's hopes of ending its 18-year-old drought against the French.
Source: Breakfast

Scotland won its opening game last weekend against Ireland but still has not won in France since 1999.

With the visitors tiring, Lopez held his nerve to give France a much-needed win after last weekend's close defeat against England, where the French were beaten by a late try in a 19-16 loss.

Scotland's tries came from star fullback Stuart Hogg in the first half — his third of the tournament — and lock Tim Swinson's effort after the break.

Center Gael Fickou finished off a good French move in the first half and his converted try opened up a 13-5 lead.

But despite having the advantage of a dominant scrum, France made sloppy mistakes that allowed the Scots back into the game.

However, following Lopez's two penalties, a converted try in the last four minutes proved too much a task for Scotland.

