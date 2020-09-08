Covid-19's re-emergence further hinders rugby in NZ with Mitre 10 Cup, All Blacks Tests still facing challenges

Just when Kiwi rugby provinces like Northland were heading for big numbers this season, Covid-19 re-emerged and with it severe crowds restrictions for the Mitre 10 Cup.

Northland Rugby CEO Cameron Bell told 1 NEWS the return to Alert Level 2 last month has led to calls for season ticket refunds already.

“It'll hit us and it will hit us significantly,” Bell said.

Northland will have six bubbles of 100 at their Whangārei venue on Sunday afternoon when they host Manawatū; nowhere near the expected 7000 fans that were set to watch All Blacks and Black Ferns run out as part of an historic double header.

“If we move to Level 1, we'll gladly open the gates and they can flood back,” Bell added.

Rugby venues all around the country are taking different approaches for the Mitre 10 Cup’s opening round this weekend.

Counties Manukau will have four bubbles of 100 at Pukekohe for Saturday night’s clash with Tasman.

The South Auckland province told 1 NEWS every single person will have to fill out a questionnaire before the game for safety and strong contact tracing and scanning at the gate will also be present.

North Harbour hosts Canterbury on Friday and is doing likewise with 400 present and no public sales.

Apart from provincial rugby, the possibility of All Black Tests is providing the New Zealand rugby community with a glimmer of hope.

Newly named All Black Alex Hodgman, one of eight All Blacks training with Auckland, said he hopes some form of international rugby comes to fruition.

“If it doesn't go through I'll be sad,” Hodgman admitted.

“I haven’t played yet!”