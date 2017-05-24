Counties is where 'where my heart lies' - Kieran Read signs with 'hometown' NPC side, All Blacks, Crusaders until end of 2019

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read has announced today that he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand's Kieran Read crashes through a tackle against Australia. Source: Photosport

Read made the announcement at a press conference at his old school at Rosehill College in Auckland this morning.

He's staying with the Crusaders but will play any NPC for Counties, where he was born and grew up.

"I love playing for the All Blacks and Crusaders, love playing alongside my teammates and love the respective cultures, so it was an easy decision for me to recommit to New Zealand Rugby," Read said today.

"There are some pretty exciting things coming up over the next few years, especially the Rugby World Cup at the end of 2019, so I'm definitely looking forward to that."

Read said he made the decision to sign with Counties Manukau because Papakura was his hometown and the region was "where my heart lies."

"I grew up playing my rugby in Drury and remember going to the old Growers Stadium to watch Jonah Lomu and Joeli Vidiri carve up for Counties, and I played age-grade rugby for the province.

"It was important for me to come full circle and sign with the province where it all started and hopefully give something back to the community I love."

The 31-year-old has played 97 Tests for New Zealand debuting against Scotland in Edinburgh back in 2008.

But he's been out of Super Rugby action for the Crusaders this season, still recovering from a broken thumb which he injured in April.