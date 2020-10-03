TODAY |

Counties Manukau stage stunning comeback to clinch first victory of season, holding Manawatu winless

A spectacular bottom of the table clash today has seen Counties Manukau claim their first win of the season, beating Manawatu in an epic second half comeback and extending the Turbos' winless run this year.

The Steelers extended Manawatu’s winless run as they staged a late comeback to win 36-30. Source: SKY

Manawatu's efforts mirrored their previous performances this season, with an early lead blown in the later stages of the game and the match ending 36-30 in Counties Manukau's favour.

Leading 22-25, Manawatu's hard-fought lead evaporated after Alamanda Motuga scored his third try of the match, putting the Steelers in front for the first time.

The Steelers managed to extend their lead to 36-25 with a try from Kirisi Kuridrani, however the Turbos snapped back with a try of their own in the 73rd minute.

With the game drawing to a close, the Steelers gifted Manawatu with two scoring opportunities by way of penalties, however poor lineouts on both occasions saw the ball end up back in Counties' hands.

As well as being their first of the year, the come-from-behind victory also marked their first win at home in 12 games.

Counties Manukau will hope their winning ways continue as they take on an in-form Waikato next week. 

Meanwhile, Counties' provincial neighbours, Auckland beat Bay of Plenty last night as they maintain their place near the top of the table.

