Counties Manukau score late try to force thrilling draw with Bay of Plenty

SKY

Liam Daniela's effort saw scores locked at 31-all in Tauranga.
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

The Kiwi heavyweight claimed the win by decision against Hughie Fury this morning.

Watch: Parker v Fury aftermath - Peter Fury lays into 'diabolical' officials and appeals to Parker: 'Give my son a rematch!'

The National leader said he was 'delighted' with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

The National leader said he was "delighted" with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

With at least 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, the Labour leader thinks Winston Peters will take his time in coalition negotiations.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'hopeful' special votes will give Labour 'a bit of a lift' as potential coalition talks loom

With 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, Ardern thinks Winston Peters will take his time.

Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of Ali," Mick Hennessy said of his fighter after the bout.

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.


 
