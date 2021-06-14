TODAY |

'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce birth of fourth child

Source:  1 NEWS

Dan and Honor Carter have become proud parents for the fourth time. 

Cruz Charles Carter was born on June 10. Source: Dan Carter/Instagram

The All Blacks great and former Black Sticks hockey player made the announcement on social media. 

Their fourth boy, named Cruz Charles Carter, was born on Thursday.

"Marco, Fox and Rocco adore their youngest brother," Dan Carter posted on Instagram

"The fourth time is just as special as the first, second and third. 

"We couldn't be happer and more grateful for 4 happy healthy boys."

In her own Instagram post, Honor Carter described Cruz as "healthy and handsome". 

The couple both put a reference to rugby in their posts with #BuildingABackline.

