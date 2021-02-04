'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way

All Blacks legend Dan Carter and wife Honor Carter have announced their family is set to grow once again with the couple expecting a fourth child.

The Carter family announce baby No.4 is on the way. Source: Dan Carter

Carter took to social media to make the announcement, saying he and his family couldn't wait to become a "party of six".

"My family is everything to me," he said.

"We couldn't be happier to announce we're expecting baby number 4."

The Carters have had three sons since getting married in 2011 - Marco who was born in 2013, Fox arrived two years later and in 2019 Rocco was born.

Carter praised Honor as a "superwoman, mum and wife" in the announcement while she added there will soon be "one more to adore".

"We’re so excited to meet our newest addition and what a lucky little one to have three adorable older brothers. Life’s about to get a little crazier mid year."

The Carters aren't the only ones who have recently announced they are expecting a new addition to their family with former teammate and fellow All Blacks great Richie McCaw and his wife Gemma announcing last month they are expecting their second child.