'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours

Steve Hansen's 15-year tenure with the All Blacks has been recognised in the New Year Honours list, soon to be knighted as 'Sir Steve', a Knights Companion of the New Zealand order of Merit for his services to rugby.

After linking up with the All Blacks in 2004 as an assistant coach to Sir Graham Henry, Steve Hansen took the reigns of the world champions in 2012, having lifted the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

From there though, Sir Steve took a great All Blacks side and made them better, going through the 2013 season unbeaten, before becoming the first side to defend the Rugby World Cup in 2015 in England.

Sir Steve's achievements as coach of the All Blacks had seen him named as World Rugby's coach of the year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. His tenure also saw the All Blacks named as World Rugby's team of the year from 2012 through to 2017.

From a team perspective, under Sir Steve the All Blacks lifted the Rugby Championship six times in eight years, as well as retaining the Bledisloe Cup over Australia every year from 2012 to 2019.

However, with his New Zealand Rugby deal to expire after the 2019 season, Sir Steve announced that he was to leave the All Blacks regardless of the result of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. The All Blacks finishing third after falling to England at the semi-final stage.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Sir Steve Hansen spoke about his reaction to having been named as a Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"[My reaction was] one of immense pride, humbleness to think that someone would think that," he said.

"To bestow an honour like that, you've done something, you've served an organisation, a sport, or whatever it is that you've done, you've obviously done it well.

“You reflect upon that, it's immense pride I think.”

Sir Steve also gave thanks to those who've been a part of his journey as All Blacks coach, his success down to the hard work of countless others.

"I'll be forever grateful for the talent we've been able to coach, and grateful for the awesome management and back up staff that we've had.

"You can't do this by yourself, so this honour's very much theirs as well.

"Then you think about your family, I couldn't do it without the love and support of [wife] Tash.

"All those things you think about, and then when you make the decision to take it, you make it on behalf of those people as well."

However, while Hansen is grateful and willing to accept the honour, the idea of being called 'Sir Steve' doesn't sit well with the legendary coach.

"I'm just plain old Steve, and that's how I'd prefer to be called going forward too."