'I could reveal a bit of stuff' - Warren Gatland defends new book ahead of All Blacks clash

Ahead of the All Blacks' final Test of the year against Wales in Cardiff this weekend, attention has shifted from the match to coach Warren Gatland's new book.

Before a ball's even been kicked, the rivalry between Gatland and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is again in the spotlight, with Gatland's claims of "explosive material" from this year's Lions tour.

Instead of preparing for arguably Wales' biggest match of the year, Gatland is now having to defend himself for the content of his literary works.

"Explosive's a pretty exaggerated word," the New Zealander told media this morning.

"I said I've known things about, in the All Blacks, and how personal some of the attacks on me were.

"If it needs to get dirty I could reveal a bit of stuff."

Still, Gatland is ready to tangle with Steve Hansen once again, and of course dealing with the pressures that come with it.

"At some stage I'll probably be dressed up as a clown this week."