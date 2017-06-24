'It could have gone either way' – Kieran Read praises courageous Lions after Eden Park thriller

Source:
All Blacks captain Kieran Read has praised the British and Irish Lions after leading his side to a 30-15 win at Eden Park.
The All Blacks overcame a nervy first half that saw them lead 13-8 at the break to come out firing on all cylinders in the second.
However, Read insisted that the 30-15 scoreline perhaps flattered his side more than it should.
"It could have gone either way in some stages," Read said.
"When we got our opportunities, we took a couple in that second half, that was pleasing as well."
