'It could have gone either way' – Kieran Read praises courageous Lions after Eden Park thriller

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has praised the British and Irish Lions after leading his side to a 30-15 win at Eden Park.

The All Blacks' skipper shone for his side in the 30-15 victory.
Source: 1 NEWS

The All Blacks overcame a nervy first half that saw them lead 13-8 at the break to come out firing on all cylinders in the second.

However, Read insisted that the 30-15 scoreline perhaps flattered his side more than it should.

"It could have gone either way in some stages," Read said.

"When we got our opportunities, we took a couple in that second half, that was pleasing as well."

Playing for the first time in nearly seven weeks, Read lead the way in the 30-15 win against the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks coach joked about his skipper's fitness after the 30-15 win at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

