 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

1.When is obstruction not obstruction?

Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Damian McKenzie.

Source: Photosport

Jacques Brunel says it was clear John Lacey should have cancelled the try after the referee blocked Baptiste Serin's path to tackling Damian McKenzie.
Source: SKY

Steve Hansen felt the need to point out that there is nothing in rugby’s law book on the subject of the referee running accidental obstruction. Maybe so, but why then did John Lacey opt to have a look at the replay via the big screen and TMO? And why then did he, after one glance, rule there was no case to answer when it was clear for all to see that he had accidentally obstructed French halfback Baptiste Serin, thus allowing Damian McKenzie to slice through unimpeded for a try?

2. The All Blacks have three world-class locks

Scott Barrett was a dominant force in Dunedin, pulling down three lineouts, making 17 tackles and executing two prime steals. And yet, if Brodie Retallick had been fit for the series, he would probably have started just one Test. He has now given the All Blacks selectors options. Might they consider him as a blindside flanker during the Rugby Championship if Liam Squire is hurt or they just want another strong lineout target? There are some bruising young locks running around in global rugby, among them the Springboks’ RG Snyman. Barrett is at home in that sort of company. ‘Smiley’ Barrett will be smiling.

The NZ lock was relentless on attack and defence in the All Blacks' 49-14 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin last night.
Source: 1 NEWS

3. Winning three halves is not enough

France will hang onto anything it can from this tour. How about the fact they probably had the better of the All Blacks for large periods of the first halves in Auckland and Dunedin and clearly won the second spell in Wellington? We won’t worry about the fact they finished up 87 points adrift in the head to head points during the series… so the work-ons for France are conditioning, the impact of its bench and more concerted prayers offered up to the rugby gods.

4. Rieko Ioane may one day surpass Doug Howlett

Most wings hit their peak relatively early and then tail off. Rare indeed are the Bryan Habanas of this world, who was still scoring test tries at the age of 33. Julian Savea is heading offshore at age 27 and it is doubtful whether he will add to his sterling record of 46 tries from 54 tests. Rieko Ioane is now 21 and has 16 tries from 16 tests – after his hat-trick in Dunedin. That is in the Joe Rokocoko class so early in his career. Barring injury and some major collapse in his career, Ioane should be heading Doug Howlett’s record of 49 tries in the next five or six years.

5. The French cannot buy a trick on this tour #2

Just to be clear: FRANCE WAS BEATEN 3-0 AND THAT IS A FAIR FINAL RESULT. That was for those who say you make your own luck and the All Blacks were far too good, overall, in the series. But as we have seen in No 1, the French copped another rotten call when referee John Lacey ruled he had not obstructed Baptiste Serin from tackling Damian McKenzie on the way to his first try. Who knows how the French may have reacted had that call gone in their favour. Dare we ask it, did France use up all that luck in Cardiff back in 2007? 

The All Blacks coach says tough ref calls are all part of rugby.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Blacks coach said World Rugby needs to take action after controversial calls went against the Wallabies and the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

All Blacks

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:33
1
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling


2
Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France


00:15
3
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'Absolute train-wreck' - Musician and commentator weigh in on 'worst ever' rendition of Kiwi national anthem at Denver league Test

00:15
4
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

5
Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

'We want more games!' Andrew Fifita desperate for more Mate Ma'a Tonga Test matches

Damian McKenzie. All Blacks v France. Rugby Union. Steinlager Series, 2nd test match. Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. Saturday 16 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Could France have used up all their luck in Cardiff in 2007? Five things we learned from All Blacks' third Test against France

Campbell Burnes breaks down all the action from the third Test.


03:33
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action this morning and over the weekend at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Flat track bullies or the real deal? England prepare for Belgium clash with Panama mauling

1 NEWS' football buffs break down the action from the World Cup.


08:59
Kerehitiana Matua-Kora, explained that even as a six-year-old she knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

'Break down those barriers... kia kaha' - kapa haka performer who's challenging gender roles gets flood of support

Even as a six-year-old, Kerehitiana Matua-Kora knew swinging poi wasn't for her.

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 