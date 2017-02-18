 

Could All Blacks legend Dan Carter become a coach once his illustrious playing career ends?

All Blacks great Dan Carter has hinted at a future in coaching, once the curtain comes down on his illustrious playing career.

Dan Carter for Racing 92



Source: Getty

Carter, 35, is preparing to leave French club Racing 92, before linking up with Japanese side Kobe Steelers in June.

However, with his playing career slowly winding down, the 112-Test veteran suggests that he could stay in the game once he hangs up his boots for good.

"It's [retirement] obviously just around the corner, but exactly what I do, I'm not 100 percent sure yet," Carter told AFP.

"I think immediately after rugby going straight into coaching, you know, I don't think I'll be ready for that."

"To be honest the coaches work harder than players. They're away every weekend for games, it's quite a big commitment."

Any retirement from playing won't come before 2020, when Carter's contract with Kobe finishes.

