Cory Jane reluctant to buy into rumours around Dagg: 'Na, I don't know what Izzy's doing'

Former All Blacks fullback Cory Jane has hinted close friend Israel Dagg is set to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby in the hopes of playing in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The former All Black is back home after his first season in Japan, and joked with media about his mates following in his footsteps.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The side remark comes after a French magazine earlier today reported another key All Blacks back, Ben Smith, was set to stay in New Zealand after turning down a lucrative offer from French club Pau.

Midi Olympique reports the 30-year-old fullback is also more interested in the 2019 Rugby World Cup than a higher salary.

Both Smith and Dagg are off contract following the British and Irish Lions tour in June, making them key targets for high paying European clubs eager for older players still playing seemingly in their prime looking for big money before retiring.

Rumours late last year suggested Dagg had met with officials from top French club Toulon and Irish powerhouse Leinster to discuss a possible future with either of the clubs.

But Jane believes his close friend and Smith will stay in New Zealand while the pair continue to play at the peak of their careers.

"For me, I stayed until I couldn't play for the All Blacks anymore and (Smith) is going to be an All Black for the next few years.

"The same thing with Izzy, I don't know what he's doing," he said, adding a wink on the end.

But the notorious jokester calmed down excited media immediately after the comment.

"I don't know what Izzy's doing - I just did that to get you all excited!"

