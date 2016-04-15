 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Cory Jane to miss Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener with injury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes winger Cory Jane has been ruled out of his side's opening Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

No one's catching Cory Jane who streaks away for his try against the Rebels

Source: Getty

The former All Black has suffered a bulging disc in his neck, potentially ruling him out of further action ahead of the new Super Rugby campaign.

"Absolutely gutted. Took a hit at training & went for a MRI to find I have a bulged disc in my neck... Could be out of rugby for a bit," Jane Tweeted.

Jane has been replaced in the Hurricanes' starting XV to take on the Sunwolves by Vince Aso, with Wes Goosen coming in on the bench.

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ross Taylor of the Black Caps cuts the ball with Quinton de Kock of South Africa looking on during the 2nd ANZ One Day International Cricket match, New Zealand V South Africa, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 22nd Febuary 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: De Villiers key as South Africa target big finish

00:29
2
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

3
Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Super Rugby - Hurricanes v Sunwolves

00:53
4
Qian Yaoru wrapped a wet towel around his hand before taking on the courageous effort inside a building in Jiandsu.

Raw: Chinese policeman risks life dragging burning propane tank from apartment complex

02:23
5
Urgency to tackle depression and suicide in professional sport prompts All Blacks Sevens star to open up for first time.

'I was in denial': All Blacks Sevens star opens up about personal struggles that almost cost him everything


00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ