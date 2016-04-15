Cory Jane to miss Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener with injury

Hurricanes winger Cory Jane has been ruled out of his side's opening Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

No one's catching Cory Jane who streaks away for his try against the Rebels Source: Getty

The former All Black has suffered a bulging disc in his neck, potentially ruling him out of further action ahead of the new Super Rugby campaign.

"Absolutely gutted. Took a hit at training & went for a MRI to find I have a bulged disc in my neck... Could be out of rugby for a bit," Jane Tweeted.