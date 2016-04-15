Cory Jane to miss Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener with injury

Source:
Hurricanes winger Cory Jane has been ruled out of his side's opening Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.
No one's catching Cory Jane who streaks away for his try against the Rebels
Source: Getty
The former All Black has suffered a bulging disc in his neck, potentially ruling him out of further action ahead of the new Super Rugby campaign.
"Absolutely gutted. Took a hit at training & went for a MRI to find I have a bulged disc in my neck... Could be out of rugby for a bit," Jane Tweeted.
Jane has been replaced in the Hurricanes' starting XV to take on the Sunwolves by Vince Aso, with Wes Goosen coming in on the bench.
