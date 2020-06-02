TODAY |

Cory Jane confident of future Asian team in Super Rugby despite Sunwolves exclusion

Source:  1 NEWS

Hurricanes assistant coach Cory Jane, believes that another Asian team will enter the Super Rugby competition in the future despite the Sunwolves exclusion from the 12-week tournament scheduled to begin in Australia this month.

The Hurricanes assistant coach says the Sunwolves were never set to win a lot of games but were always due to 'knock a team over'.

Although the Sunwolves are a part of the Australian Super Rugby conference, it was decided by the club and Rugby Australia that it wouldn't be infeasible for the Japanese side to join the tournament restart with the current Covid-19 travel restrictions.   

Jane said, "I think there will be an opportunity going forward, that a team from Japan or whatnot will be involved at some stage, but obviously it didn’t work out for them."

The former All Blacks winger also says that the Tokyo-based franchise always posed a threat even through they were considered an underdog.

"They were a team that probably weren’t going to win a lot of games, but they were always due to knock a team over and you didn’t want to be that team."

Rugby
Hurricanes
