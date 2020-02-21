Coronavirus sees Crusaders match against Sunwolves moved from Japan to Brisbane

Two Super Rugby matches, including a Crusaders match, that were schedule to be played in Japan in March have been relocated because of coronavirus.

David Havili. Source: Photosport

The Sunwolves were due to host the Brumbies and Crusaders in consecutive weekends on March 8 and 14 respectively.

Both of these matches are to be relocated to Australia with the Crusaders to play the Sunwolves at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 14 March.

The Brumbies will face the Japanese side in Wollongong on Friday March 6 prior to the Waratahs versus Chiefs clash.

“It was very clear that we had to make changes to the match schedule to conform with Japanese government requirements and health authority directives, and of course to ensure the well-being of our players and management teams, match officials and spectators,” Super Rugby CEO Andy Marinos said.



“For the integrity of the tournament we also believe relocating the matches was the right thing to do regardless of the complexities involved. Due to the fact that the Sunwolves were due in Australia for two matches following the Brumbies and Crusaders matches in Japan, and the availability of stadiums and suitable broadcast windows, the matches have been relocated to Australia.”

“This has enabled us to create a series of double-header matches which we hope will prove popular with rugby fans in Wollongong [Sydney] and Brisbane."



No decisions have been made on Sunwolves matches in April and May.