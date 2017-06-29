 

Controversial Stephen Jones says unless Lions get chance to prepare, 2017 could be their final NZ tour

Stephen Jones' rugby commentary is often riddled with controversy, and his recent interview with Newstalk ZB is no exception, as he predicted an end to the Lions tours of New Zealand.

The Lions coach has made a range of changes both in the forwards and the backs for the Test against the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

The tour brings a bout of life, revenue and healthy competition to New Zealand every twelve years, but if Jones' comments hold any weight, the Lions won’t be back in 12 years' time.

"It's the player welfare that's nonsense," Jones told Newstalk ZB.

He slammed organisers for forcing the Lions to play a game within 72 hours of arriving and said they are smashed to bits by rugby as they weren’t given any type of preparation.

"The Lions are magnificent, there’s probably, what, 25,000 Lions fans down here? But there won’t be another Lions tour unless New Zealand and the home authorities give them a chance to prepare properly," Jones said.

The Lions have had an unfavourable string of losses during the tour but Jones remained somewhat optimistic and said "they've been beaten by New Zealand on the field as yet - but let's be fair there's still two tests to go".

Wellington will host the second Test match of the three match series this Saturday at Westpac Stadium.

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

