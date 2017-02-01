 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Controversial NRL star Ben Barba's Toulon debut could be a year away

share

Source:

AAP

Ben Barba faces months of being a Top 14 spectator, with his new rugby union club Toulon casting doubt on him getting regular game time until 2018.

The former NRL fullback will battle not only a lack of experience in the 15-man game, but also fierce competition for backline spots in a star-studded outfit.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Ben Barba of the Sharks celebrates with team mates after winning the 2016 NRL Grand Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Ben Barba of the Sharks celebrates with team mates after winning the 2016 NRL Grand Final match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Melbourne Storm.

Source: Getty

Barba inked a two-and-a-half year deal worth a reported $1 million a year with the French powerhouse Toulon following his shock exit from Cronulla this month.

Toulon assistant coach Stephen Meehan said Barba could be forced to wait until the 2017-18 Top 14 season begins in August to make his debut.

"Unless there was major injury problems throughout the club, I don't think it's going to happen," Meehan told Fox Sports.

"Frankly, I imagine it's going to be slow. For the first six months, for him it would just be a question of getting your head down and working on everything as hard as you can, get to know everything, study the game.

"Honestly, if all these guys are available, I can't see him getting a lot of game time this year."

The 27-year-old joins a squad bursting with fullbacks, with former Wallaby James O'Connor, Welsh star Leigh Halfpenny, France's Pierre Bernard and Japan fan favourite Ayumu Goromaru all wearing the No.15 jersey this season.

Barba, a Dally M medallist and NRL premiership winner with the Sharks last year, claims to have played rugby in high school.

He left rugby league after the NRL delayed registering his Cronulla contract while facing a 12-game ban for a second positive illicit drugs test.

Meehan, who's in Australia for Toulon's Brisbane Global Rugby Tens campaign this weekend, was hopeful Barba would prove him wrong.

"But that's a challenge for him. He might prove me wrong. He might take to the game like that," Meehan said.

"(But) I haven't seen anyone come in and light up the code immediately.

"There's going to be a period for adjustment over there, ever more difficult because we've got various languages on the pitch."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
2
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:20
3
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

00:32
4
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:28
5
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:20
Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

Tuipulotu says it's been hard watching the Blues train while he's been training solo.

00:47
Overall supreme winner of the Halberg Award, Lisa Carrington ( canoeing ) at the 54th Halberg Awards in support of the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 9 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Lisa Carrington as motivated as ever following epic 2016 and Halberg success

"Whether I get faster, I don't know, but I've got lots more work to do."

00:17
Hundreds of pilot whales are already dead, and volunteers are working frantically to save the rest.

LIVE: 'The tail is the dangerous bit' - Farewell Spit whale rescuers given last-minute instructions before refloat attempt

Volunteers are working frantically to save the surviving pilot whales at the notorious South Island stranding spot.


01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ