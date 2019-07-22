TODAY |

'Conrad Smith was my idol' – All Blacks rookie credits legendary midfielder after Test debut

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks utility back Braydon Ennor credited the influence of legendary centre Conrad Smith, after making his Test debut in yesterday morning's 20-16 victory over Argentina.

With a number of senior players rested in Buenos Aires, 22-year old Ennor made his first Test appearance, coming off the bench for his first taste of the black jersey.

Yesterday's debut comes off the back of Ennor helping the Crusaders to a third straight Super Rugby title, his second overall, finishing as the competition's second highest try scorer behind teammate Sevu Reece.

Speaking to allbacks.com, Ennor revealed his long term desire to emulate Smith, who played 94 Tests, including winning two World Cups.

"Growing up [I'd] always look at the black jersey, Conrad Smith was my idol," Ennor said.

"To be able to join a team that he's played for, and he's created a legacy behind, it was awesome."

Ennor also spoke of the difficulty in facing the Pumas in front of a passionate Argentine crowd, as the All Blacks narrowly avoided a first loss to the South American side.

"You could feel the pressure, even from the bench.

"Argie are a proud people, they're a loud people.

"You could hear the songs, hear the whistles and the cheers, it was awesome to be a part of it, get on the field and feel that atmosphere."

Ennor will now be looking to keep hold of his All Blacks spot as they face the Springboks in Wellington this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ennor came off the bench during New Zealand's 20-16 win over Argentina. Source: All Blacks
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Three-year-old Maia Kopua certainly knows what victory tastes like now.
Casey Kopua's daughter steals limelight in post-final interview, licking sweat off World Cup-winning mum
2
Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket.
Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips
3
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
4
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
5
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:28
Taniela Tupou was sent to the bin after a dangerous tackle against the Springboks.

Michael Cheika's bizarre reaction to Tongan Thor yellow card - 'The other guy should have been sent off'
Sevu Reece runs on his Test debut against Argentina

Sevu Reece dedicates All Blacks debut to Fiji-based family - 'I'm sure that everyone will be awake'
00:15
The All Blacks' lock had pace to burn in a runaway effort in Buenos Aires.

Brodie Retallick shows searing speed in classic intercept try against Argentina
00:15
The first-five's defensive wonder proved vital in his side's 20-16 win.

Beauden Barrett heroically saves certain try as All Blacks scrape win over Argentina