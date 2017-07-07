Congratulations! Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana welcome fourth child

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana have welcomed their fourth child into the world.

Williams, who returned to New Zealand after heading offshore to play in the UK Super League with Toronto, posted a picture online of him with the new arrival.

"Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah ! Baby & mum are healthy and well. The stress levels aren’t as high 4th time around, but the love we have for this child is the same. @lanamarieewilli I appreciate you my love."

The pair also have two daughters - Iman was born in 2014 and Aisha in 2016 - along with their son Zaid who was born in June 2018.

