Congratulations! All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara announces engagement with girlfriend Greer Samuel

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has announced his engagement to his girlfriend.

TJ Perenara and girlfriend Greer Samuel.

Source: TJ Perenara/Instagram

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to confirm he popped the question to Greer Samuel after nearly eight years together. 

Perenara posted a picture of the happy couple along with the caption, "When you ask your best friend to marry you and she says yes".

The Hurricanes halfback was quick to receive congratulatory wishes from his Super Rugby and All Blacks teammates.

"Congrats uso," Jerome Kaino wrote.

"Nice one team!" Lima Sopoaga added.

The couple even received a message from singer Ronan Keating.

