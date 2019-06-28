Confirmed! Warren Gatland to coach the Chiefs

Warren Gatland is returning to New Zealand to coach the Chiefs, it has been announced today.

He will coach Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Japan later this year, before heading back to Waikato.

He will miss the 2021 season while coaching the British and Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa, before spending the next two seasons with the Chiefs.

"I am really excited about the opportunity to come back home," Gatland told the Chiefs' official channel.

"It seems strange saying that, having been away from New Zealand for so long, but the opportunity to come back as head coach of the Chiefs is something that I'm really looking forward to.

"The Chiefs are well known for the success that they've had on the field, also off the field the great loyal support that they have from everyone in Chiefs country.

"I'm really excited to come back."

Gatland played 140 matches for Waikato and 17 Tests for the All Blacks at hooker.