TODAY |

Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
Weather News

The All Blacks' final Rugby World Cup pool match against Italy has been cancelled, due to the impending Typhoon Hagibis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Should their final match be called off due to weather, Ireland would be eliminated in the pool stage. Source: Breakfast

World Rugby have this afternoon announced that Hagibis has seen Saturday's All Blacks-Italy and England-France matches all called off, seeing each match go down as a scoreless draw in the tournament standings.

Source: 1 NEWS

No matches in the 32-year history of the Rugby World Cup have ever been abandoned until now, with the looming category five typhoon wrecking the plans of tournament organisers. 

Australia's match with Georgia tomorrow and Ireland's match with Samoa are going ahead as planned. 

The teams whose matches are cancelled will collect two points each, meaning New Zealand finishes top of group B ahead of South Africa.

Addressing media in Japan, World Rugby's Chief Operations Officer Alan Gilpin said safety was their main concern, with the weather system likely to cause significant disruption. 

"As you can imagine, the decision to cancel these matches has not been taken lightly, and has been made with the best interest of team, public, tournament and volunteer safety as a priority, based on the expert advice and the detailed information we have available," he said.

"The risks are just too challenging to enable us to deliver a fair and consistent contingency approach for all teams and participants, and importantly to provide confidence in the safety of spectators."

No word has been given on the potential Pool A deciding match between hosts Japan and Scotland, scheduled for Sunday NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks v Italy clash is one of two games cancelled. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Confirmed: All Blacks v Italy Rugby World Cup match called off due to Typhoon Hagibis
2
Full video: World Rugby announces cancellation of All Blacks’ clash with Italy as Typhoon Hagibis looms
3
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
4
What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?
5
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:20

All Blacks delay press conference as Typhoon Hagibis reportedly threatens World Cup match with Italy
00:27

Canadian lock apologises to Springboks in changing sheds for shoulder charge that led to sending off

Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
04:25

World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign