Confirmed: All Blacks to face off against Wales for Halloween Test match

The All Blacks will be facing off against Wales in October as part of the Autumn Nations series.

It will be the team's first visit to Cardiff since 2017.

The Welsh Rugby Union made the announcement yesterday.

It said the Test against the All Blacks would kick off the series on October 31.

As part of the series, Wales will also take on South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Principality Stadium.

Wayne Pivac, the head coach for Wales, said they are looking forward to welcoming all four sides to Cardiff, for what he described as "four huge Test matches".

"It would be close to 21 months since we have had the chance to play in front of our fans at our home stadium, so it is hugely exciting to have the fixtures announced and I hope it excites the rugby public.

"It will be a big campaign against quality opposition, but we see it as another opportunity to test ourselves while we continue on our journey to France 2023."

Steve Williams, Welsh Rugby Union group CEO, said there is a great appetite for rugby right now.

"Tournaments like the Guinness Six Nations Championship and the Autumn Nations Series galvanise the nation, generate hope and pride and give the people of Wales something to look forward to in difficult times."

He said it is his aim and ambition to have the series with full crowds.

"We are working alongside Welsh government and Public Health Wales to ensure this is done correctly and safely and in order for us to move forward and deliver events of this scale we must plan ahead, be flexible and prepared for change."