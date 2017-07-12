 

'Confidence is building' - Wallabies feel they're 'close' to overcoming All Blacks

AAP
Star utility back Dane Haylett-Petty is confident the Wallabies are closing the gap on the powerful All Blacks, but it remains to be seen whether that will translate into Bledisloe Cup success this year.

The Wallabies haven't won the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 and Haylett-Petty is desperate to end that 16-year drought.

This year's three-match series begins in Sydney on August 18, before games in NZ and Japan.

The Wallabies were blown away in last year's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney, trailing 54-6 at one point on the way to a 54-34 loss.

In a bid to avoid another tardy start, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has organised a trial game for Friday night in Sydney.

The Wallabies will be up against a side featuring Wallabies squad members, Super Rugby players, and also Western Force players.

Haylett-Petty, who played for the Force before they were axed from Super Rugby at the end of last season, was thrilled to hear his former side would be represented in the trial.

And he's confident of what the Wallabies will produce against the All Blacks.

"We feel like we are getting closer each and every year, and the confidence is building," Haylett-Petty said.

"We feel ready for this year. There's a huge hunger.

"The Crusaders are pretty special at the moment. But the gap is definitely closing. We (Australian Super Rugby sides) won a few games against the Kiwis this year.

"And from inside the camp when you're training together and you see some of the quality within our group, there's a lot of belief there that we're heading in the right direction."

Haylett-Petty returned to his hometown of Perth on Monday to promote next year's Bledisloe Cup clash at the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium, to be played on August 10.

It will be the first clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks to be played in Western Australia.

Some fans are still threatening to boycott the match as a protest to Rugby Australia's decision to axe the Force.

Others will wear their blue Force jersey to the match, instead of the Wallaby gold.

The WA minister for Tourism, Paul Papalia, hopes fans won't boycott the match.

"Yes, perhaps wear your Force jumper, that might be a way of demonstrating your concerns," he said.

"But why would you deprive yourself of watching this event, which is the first ever Bledisloe Cup in WA? Why would you do that to yourself?

"I can't concede that that's a good idea."

The Force are now playing in World Series Rugby, which was launched by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

Haylett-Petty, who was left heartbroken by the Force's Super Rugby axing, hopes to see some Force players in Wallabies colours in the near future.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies scores off a Bernard Foley cross field kick to the delight of Dane Haylett-Petty. Qantas Wallabies v Scotland, international rugby union test match at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Israel Folau of the Wallabies scores off a Bernard Foley cross field kick to the delight of Dane Haylett-Petty. Source: Photosport
The Lions are taking an interesting mental approach to this weekend's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders, calling their Kiwi opponents "unreal" while also hoping for another "miracle".

That's the mindset of coach Swys de Bruin as his team head to Christchurch after overcoming the Waratahs in Johannesburg on Sunday morning NZT.

De Bruin commented on the Canterbury super rugby franchise after watching them conquer the Hurricanes 30-12 on Saturday night.

"They are unreal. We will have to try and find a crack in that armour.

"I saw a few miracles happen [in our semi-final win]. The bounce of the ball went our way and I am very thankful that we are able to go to the best team in the world.

"I believe in miracles and this team has proven it. So anything can happen. The Crusaders are the favourites – they are a very good team – but it is still 80 minutes between four white lines so it will be interesting."

The game kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Robertson says that his team's plan against the Lions worked in the 25-17 win.
The Crusaders celebrate winning the 2017 Super Rugby competition against the Lions. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
The Crusaders are hoping their loyal fan base will turn out in numbers for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions.

All Blacks loose forward Matt Todd told 1 NEWS today the team hopes to get some extra help from the crowd this weekend when they play their first final in Christchurch in 10 years.

"There's nothing better than running out and the stands are full," he said.

"The team certainly notices when it's a full house - that's for sure."

After dominant performances in the quarter-finals against the Sharks (40-10) and semi-finals against the Hurricanes (30-12), the team earned the right to host this year's finale thanks to entering playoffs as the table-toppers from the regular season.

It's the first time the Crusaders have finished the regular season on top of the standings in a decade; 2008 was also the last time the Crusaders hosted a final, beating the Waratahs 20-12 in Christchurch.

Only three players remain in the squad that played that match - Kieran Read, Wyatt Crockett and Tim Bateman.

Todd admitted hosting a final has been a long time coming.

"It's been a hell of a long time," he said.

"As a team, we're rapt to be able to play at home in front of our family."

The Crusaders play the Lions at 7:30pm on Saturday at AMI Stadium.

Matt Todd says there's nothing better than taking the field and seeing full stands. Source: 1 NEWS
