Concussion-prone All Blacks back Charlie Ngatai scratched from Chiefs' side after more headaches

Chiefs centre Charlie Ngatai has been scratched from Friday night's Super Rugby showdown with the Crusaders in Fiji due to an unknown head injury, shortly after his return to the game after a year out with concussion. 

The Chiefs' second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.
Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge said in a press conference this afternoon Ngatai was removed after getting headaches this week.

"He developed headache after training the other day. Not sure why," he said.

Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.
Ngatai made a successful return to Super Rugby two weeks ago in the Chiefs' 46-17 win over the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth, where he played 55 minutes and scored a try in his return to the professional scene.

The precautions from the Chiefs come after the one-Test All Black suffered a head knock against the Highlanders on May 7 last year which kept him sidelined for almost a year.

Ngatai made his return to club rugby two months ago before the game against the Reds.

