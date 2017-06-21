Concussion forces former Blues and Ireland back Jared Payne to retire from rugby

Source:
Former Blues centre and fullback Jared Payne has called time on his rugby career today, with the Irish international forced to retire after failing to recover from a concussion during the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand last year.
Lions' Jared Payne scores his side's fourth try against the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Source: Photosport
Payne, 32, played 20 Tests for Ireland and will take up a defensive coaching role for his Ulster rugby team.
He hasn't played a game of rugby since his match for the Lions against the Chiefs in June last year, where he scored a try and suffered a severe head knock which forced him off the field.
The Tauranga native played 18 Super Rugby games for the Blues and is set to join up with Ireland's coaching team for their tour of Australia next month.
