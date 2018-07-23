 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


'Complete and utter domination' – the stats behind the Black Ferns sevens' historic World Cup triumph

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Stats never lie, and the numbers behind the Black Ferns' second straight Rugby World Cup Sevens title highlight just how good this current New Zealand side are.

Guy Heveldt broke down NZ's impressive numbers from San Francisco.
Source: Breakfast

In the four matches the Black Ferns sevens played, the tryline was crossed an astonishing 25 times, conceding just three in reply.

The team scored a whopping 157 points over the two days in San Francisco, letting in just 21 - extending their winning streak to 28 matches in the process.

Speaking from San Francisco this morning, 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt nearly ran out of superlatives to describe yesterday's triumph.

"Complete and utter domination," he told Breakfast.

"They've won Commonwealth Games gold this year, and now they are Sevens World Cup champions too."

More vision from the Black Ferns in San Francisco

Like the rest of their weekend, the ladies put their heart and soul into the final act
Source: TVNZ Duke
New Zealand claimed back-to-back World Cups, coming away as champions in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.
Source: TVNZ Duke
Tyla Nathan-Wong and Michaela Blyde showed off their stepping finesse to get their team going.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

00:46
2
Guy Heveldt broke down NZ's impressive numbers from San Francisco.

'Complete and utter domination' – the stats behind the Black Ferns sevens' historic World Cup triumph

3
Kearney isn't thinking about his future amid speculation of the club moving into new ownership.

'They turn the momentum of the game' - Warriors coach Stephen Kearney slams NRL for current state of refereeing after loss

4
The front of an ambulance vehicle.

High school rugby player seriously injured during game, airlifted to Christchurch hospital


00:40
5
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.

01:48
The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

Thousands of West Coasters protest against Government's 'anti-mining' position

The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

01:48
The UN may send a special investigator to New Zealand to find out what's going on.

United Nations slams treatment of woman in NZ Family Court system as 'shocking'

Our equal opportunities commissioner is taking to the world stage to tackle family violence.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.