'Complete and utter domination' – the stats behind the Black Ferns sevens' historic World Cup triumph

Stats never lie, and the numbers behind the Black Ferns' second straight Rugby World Cup Sevens title highlight just how good this current New Zealand side are.

In the four matches the Black Ferns sevens played, the tryline was crossed an astonishing 25 times, conceding just three in reply.

The team scored a whopping 157 points over the two days in San Francisco, letting in just 21 - extending their winning streak to 28 matches in the process.

Speaking from San Francisco this morning, 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt nearly ran out of superlatives to describe yesterday's triumph.

"Complete and utter domination," he told Breakfast.

"They've won Commonwealth Games gold this year, and now they are Sevens World Cup champions too."