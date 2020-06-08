TODAY |

'Common sense has prevailed' - SBW supports toppling of English slave trader's statue

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has shown his support for Black Lives Matter protestors' removal of a controversial statue in Bristol, England.

The statue of Edward Colston was eventually rolled into the River Avon. Source: BBC

With the Black Lives Matter protests taking hold across the globe, demonstrators in the Bristol on Monday pulled down the statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, disposing it into the River Avon.

Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport

While there has been condemnation from officials over the destruction of the statue, Britain's home secretary Priti Patel labelling the demonstration as "completely unacceptable," Williams took to social media in solidarity.

"Common sense has prevailed!," Williams wrote as caption to a photo of the statue being pushed into the river.

"This is what should happen to all statues that represent tyrants & oppressors (sic)."

Williams' hasn't been the only All Black to vocalise his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, halfback TJ Perenara and hooker Codie Taylor also showing their support.

