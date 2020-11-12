TODAY |

Comm Games heartache to a Black Ferns debut: The meteoric rise of former volleyballer Kelsie Wills

Source:  1 NEWS

Kelsie Wills looks right at home in the Black Ferns environment.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wills will earn her first Black Ferns appearance this weekend – not bad considering she’d never played rugby just two years ago. Source: 1 NEWS

But two years ago she wasn't even playing rugby, let alone getting ready to start at lock for New Zealand.

While Wills admits her whirlwind story is “pretty cool”, her meteoric rise is the kind that could annoy those who've spent their life in the game - like her boyfriend, Bay of Plenty and Highlanders prop Jeff Thwaites.

“He’s probably a bit pissed about it,” Wills laughed.

“It's a bit unfair, isn't it?”

The 27-year-old has sporting pedigree, though.

Wills previously played beach volleyball for New Zealand, only making the switch after a disappointing fifth finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Her new teammates, including new Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell, say it is Wills’ attitude that's really been the key to her rise.

“She's super keen, she puts her hand up, she wants to be involved,” Blackwell said.

“She's always wanting to be better - that's all you can really ask for in an athlete.”

Wills has had to learn rugby at a rapid pace, from rules to strategy and everything in between. And while she lives with a professional player, practising with Thwaites hasn't been that successful.

“I think we've done like one line out [lift] before and it was quite scary for me,” she said.

“It was quite high!”

No surprise, though, for a Kiwi sports star taking her newfound love to new heights.

Rugby
Commonwealth Games
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's a disgrace' - Sir John Kirwan, Christian Cullen slammed for suggesting removal of red cards
2
Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century
3
West Indies cricketers free to leave managed isolation facility tomorrow after negative Covid-19 test results
4
Ashley Bloomfield weighs in on West Indies cricket team's manged isolation breach
5
Aussie baseball officials slam Tuatara's ABL withdrawal, have 'serious doubt' around return in future
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby matches returning in 2021 - report

All Black Ofa Tuungafasi philosophical after copping three week ban for dangerous tackle

Ofa Tuungafasi's All Blacks season over after copping three-week ban for red card

Sam Whitelock says players need to change, not red cards, after copping high shot