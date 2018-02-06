'Come on Sav don't bring them up' – Blues legend Carlos Spencer on facing old foes the Crusaders

Blues legend Carlos Spencer admits the thought of taking on old foes the Crusaders at the Brisbane Tens this weekend will be interesting, but he will take each match as it comes.

1 NEWS Sports reporter Andrew Saville asked Spencer if he was looking forward to having a crack at his old rivals the Crusaders today.

"Come on Sav don't bring them up," said Spencer.

"I take each game as it comes, I am not thinking too far ahead."

Spencer, 42, infamously flipped the bird to the Christchurch crowd after a Super Rugby match in 2004, when he scored the winning try and denied the home team a bonus point when he converted his own try.

"I am still reminded of it, yep."

The Blues won that match 38-29.

Carlos Spencer in action for the Blues against the Crusaders during a Super 12 rugby match at Jade Stadium in Christchurch. Source: Photosport

Spencer said he has been disappointed with the progress of the Blues franchise in the Super Rugby competition in the last several years.

"I've been very frustrated you know like I said I've got a lot of passion and pride for the club," said Spencer.

"I always keep an eye on them when I've been away and when you see so much talent you think why?

"It has been frustrating and we always say that this going to be the year obviously if you are a Blues fan and if you are very close to them."