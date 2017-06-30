Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

As the All Blacks' wingers prepare for tomorrow's aerial battle against the British and Irish Lions, newly promoted Waisake Naholo seemed a bit too eager on making an impression on All Blacks selector and legendary first-five, Grant Fox.

Foxy, blissfully unaware while on his phone during today's training in Wellington ignored the dreaded "heads" call from bystanders and was smashed to the ground by the giant winger as he attempted to collect a high ball down the sideline.

The All Blacks selector rolled backwards before elegantly popping up back onto his feet as an apologetic Naholo quickly came to give him a pat on the back with a nervous smile on his face.