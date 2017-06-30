 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As the All Blacks' wingers prepare for tomorrow's aerial battle against the British and Irish Lions, newly promoted Waisake Naholo seemed a bit too eager on making an impression on All Blacks selector and legendary first-five, Grant Fox.

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.
Source: 1 NEWS

Foxy, blissfully unaware while on his phone during today's training in Wellington ignored the dreaded "heads" call from bystanders and was smashed to the ground by the giant winger as he attempted to collect a high ball down the sideline.

The All Blacks selector rolled backwards before elegantly popping up back onto his feet as an apologetic Naholo quickly came to give him a pat on the back with a nervous smile on his face.

The whole hilarious incident caught on camera as the All Blacks practice under the high ball in anticipation of the Lions' tactics tomorrow night at the Caketin.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:38
2
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:12
3
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:29
4
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

00:33
5
Li Haotong may think twice about inviting his mum to watch him play after this strange incident at the French Open.

Watch: Golfer's mum causes hilarity by wading into muddy water to retrieve son's snapped putter

01:39
Mike Thorpe spoke with Andy who hopes someone in Auckland has found the flag.

Allow extra time for travelling in Wellington this weekend, council says, as thousands of Lions fans converge on the capital

Tens of thousands of visiting fans are expected in the city for the second All Blacks vs Lions Test.

00:17
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ