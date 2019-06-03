TODAY |

Colin Slade's pinpoint kick sets up former Wallabies rival in Barbarians-England clash

Associated Press
More From
Rugby

An England side missing all the players expected to be at the Rugby World Cup in Japan this year scored six tries in beating the Barbarians 51-43 in front of national team coach Eddie Jones at Twickenham.

Flyhalf Marcus Smith, who scored a try and was successful with all nine of his place kicks, and flanker Alex Dombrandt, who dotted down twice for tries, pressed their claims for inclusion in Jones' first World Cup training squad, which is to be named at the end of June.

Although neither player is likely to travel to Japan this autumn, they are in fringe contention and could be called upon if there are injuries.

An uncapped Henry Slade played against the Barbarians in 2015 and went on to be included in the World Cup squad later that year.
Jim Mallinder, the Rugby Football Union's pathway performance coach who took charge of England, believes one or two of his XV could plot a similar route to Slade.

"We said that everybody had an opportunity of playing for England, being watched and giving themselves a good chance. A number of players have done that," Mallinder said.

"We've seen players in that squad who played really well for England, have played for the Under-20s and won junior World Cups. All they have done is the best they could possibly do."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    James Horwill grabbed his side's first try in their 51-43 defeat at Twickenham. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:39
    Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
    'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
    2
    The Kiwi treated the media to a free drink in South Carolina.
    'Beers on me' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
    3
    Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
    Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
    4
    James Horwill grabbed his side's first try in their 51-43 defeat at Twickenham.
    Colin Slade's pinpoint kick sets up former Wallabies rival in Barbarians-England clash
    5
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Andy Ruiz Jr shocks the world! Knocks out Anthony Joshua to become new heavyweight champion
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:30
    The Chiefs overcame the heavy favourites 40-27 in Suva, Fiji.

    Watch: Shaun Stevenson, Tumua Manu tries seals upset victory for Chiefs over Crusaders in Fiji

    Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

    Gutsy Chiefs upset Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby match in Fiji
    Tony Brown coach of the Highlanders. looks on prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 31st March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

    'He wants to coach the All Blacks' - Highlanders CEO reveals Tony Brown's ambition
    Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

    Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV