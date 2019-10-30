Coles family supporting son Dane no matter what after difficult 12 months

To parents Steve and Sonya Coles, it means little that their All Black son Dane is now playing for bronze, instead of gold at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

This week has been a roller coaster of emotions - good and bad - for the All Blacks, their dream of a third straight World Cup ended by England in Yokohama last weekend.

Hooker Dane Coles is one of many hurting players, having to pick themselves up for tomorrow night's third place playoff with Wales in Tokyo.

Father Steve speaking to 1 NEWS about his family's overseas trip to support their son.

"I think having his boys here, his wife, Sarah she deserves the gold medal, she's a Trojan a legend and the best mother ever," Steve Coles said.

"Having her here and the boys they bring a smile to his face."

It hasn't been an easy 12 months for the Coles family, Dane battling injury and concussion to try and get back to playing rugby, dad Steve experiencing complications from a minor surgical procedure, taking eight months to recover.

"This time last year I didn't think I'd be on the trip. I didn't think I'd be in a lot of places."

Dane though, stayed by his father's bedside, nearly withdrawing from the All Blacks' 2018 northern tour.

Growing up idolising the Muppets Show's Scooter, All Blacks success was never on the radar for a young Dane Coles, now expected to play a part in the leadership group from 2020 onwards.

"Never an All Black, never the Hurricanes captain, I know he cherishes both those positions a lot," mum Sonya told 1 NEWS.

"I can remember after he played his first Test," Steve added. "I said to someone I can die a happy man now, Dane's played a Test match."